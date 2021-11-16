Analyzing Coterra Energy (CTRA) & Its Peers

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Coterra Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72% Coterra Energy Competitors -31.76% -49.75% 5.28%

Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $1.47 billion $200.53 million 23.39 Coterra Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.76

Coterra Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Coterra Energy. Coterra Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Coterra Energy pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 15.5% and pay out 512.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coterra Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Coterra Energy Competitors 2131 10658 15391 539 2.50

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 39.89%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 11.44%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

