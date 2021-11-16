Analyzing NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeoMagic and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A First Solar 17.26% 7.94% 6.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoMagic and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 2 11 7 0 2.25

First Solar has a consensus target price of $107.18, suggesting a potential upside of 2.57%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Volatility and Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $2.71 billion 4.10 $398.36 million $4.23 24.70

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Summary

First Solar beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

