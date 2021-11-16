Analyzing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -121.27% -77.45% -40.80% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TELA Bio and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.62%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Adynxx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Adynxx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.10 -$28.79 million ($2.24) -5.67 Adynxx $2.22 million 0.01 -$8.42 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

Adynxx beats TELA Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

