Anaplan (PLAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,407,145. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

