Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

NYSE POST opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.