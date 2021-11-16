Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 44,878 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 468.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,238 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -982.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

