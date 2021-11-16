Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $16.45 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $748.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.48 and its 200-day moving average is $202.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.