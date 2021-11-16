Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $32.89 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,666 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,028 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

MSFT opened at $336.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $338.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

