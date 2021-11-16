Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.10% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE MLI opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

