Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 13,494 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

