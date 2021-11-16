Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 1,836 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.