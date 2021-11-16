Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $193.01 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.