Angela M. Nagy Sells 7,500 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

