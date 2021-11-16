Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Billion

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $196.82 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00223922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010389 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,162,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

