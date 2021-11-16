Ann M. Leen Sells 6,122 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AlloVir stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 147,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

