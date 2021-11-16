ANON Market Capitalization Hits $32,102.58 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $32,102.58 and $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

