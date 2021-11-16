Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Walter Minnes Macnee Purchases 50,000 Shares

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Walter Minnes Macnee acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares in the company, valued at C$447,324.30.

Walter Minnes Macnee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Walter Minnes Macnee acquired 25,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,385.00.

TSE:ATE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 62,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a current ratio of 21.59. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$7.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.50.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.