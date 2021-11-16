AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and $459,212.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00225280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

