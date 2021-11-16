ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $1.64 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00002747 BTC on exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00067929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00071366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,940.41 or 1.00203894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.07002471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 75,555,958 coins and its circulating supply is 75,208,187 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.