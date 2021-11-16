API3 (API3) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. API3 has a total market cap of $217.87 million and $21.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00009941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00222279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010402 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.