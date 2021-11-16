Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Apollo Medical worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

