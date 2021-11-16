APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.42 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $380,745.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.