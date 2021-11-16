AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,298 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 139.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of LendingClub worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,459 shares of company stock worth $665,309 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LC opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

