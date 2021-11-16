AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 20,296 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

