AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,535 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Insteel Industries worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.