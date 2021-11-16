AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,881 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

