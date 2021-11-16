AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of NN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NN by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 598,449 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NN by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NNBR opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.11. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $217,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,975. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNBR. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

