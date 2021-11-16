AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,807 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

