AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,778 shares of company stock worth $34,497,800. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

