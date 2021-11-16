Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. 20,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Aramark alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.