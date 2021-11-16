Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.56% of Archrock worth $62,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.