Argon (ARGON) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.85 or 0.99620837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.33 or 0.06915755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,218,670 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.