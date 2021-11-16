Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.78

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,644,120 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

