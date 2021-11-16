Arianee Market Cap Reaches $32.59 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002087 BTC on exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $32.59 million and approximately $46,014.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arianee

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

