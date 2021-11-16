Arion (ARION) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Arion has a total market cap of $44,729.47 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00093873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.02 or 1.00468482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.32 or 0.06928462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,999,944 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

