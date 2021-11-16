Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0006

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $94,546.98 and approximately $210.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,302.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.76 or 0.06999255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00379437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.62 or 0.00992570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.35 or 0.00395175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00271670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.