Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Hits $13.44 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Ark has a market cap of $245.20 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,277,060 coins and its circulating supply is 133,156,163 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

