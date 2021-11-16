Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

