Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Arvinas worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,266 shares of company stock valued at $36,606,821. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

