Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,454.29

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,454.29 ($71.26) and traded as high as GBX 6,436 ($84.09). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 6,378 ($83.33), with a volume of 530,371 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,875.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,454.29. The company has a market capitalization of £28.48 billion and a PE ratio of 35.49.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

