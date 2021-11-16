Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $100.37 million and approximately $82.47 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00219820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.