Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,332 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of Associated Banc worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $200,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $627,185. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.