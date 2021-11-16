Atheios (ATH) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 47.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $81,524.47 and approximately $142.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,390,127 coins and its circulating supply is 45,058,576 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

