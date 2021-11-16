Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Earnings Results

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athersys stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

