Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.70

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and traded as high as $65.02. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 35,838 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on ATLKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

