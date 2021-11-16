Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.70

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and traded as high as $65.02. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 35,838 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on ATLKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

