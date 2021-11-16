Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,518. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the third quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

