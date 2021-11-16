Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Price Reaches $11.03 on Exchanges (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $7.10 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.03 or 0.00018571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

ATM is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

