Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.68 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19). 227,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 502,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £57.87 million and a PE ratio of -20.36.

About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

