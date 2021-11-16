AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

