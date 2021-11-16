Aurox Market Capitalization Achieves $110.58 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for about $211.88 or 0.00349414 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $110.58 million and $2.11 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00217801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

